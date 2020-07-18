Protesters march at Virginia Beach Oceanfront; heavy police presence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of demonstrators gathered at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Demonstrators say they are also protesting police brutality and demanding more transparency from the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers have warned protesters if they step in the street, they will get arrested. There was a heavy police presence throughout Atlantic Avenue. Some people stopping along Atlantic Avenue to watch the scene.

WAVY’s Geena Arevalo reports there are at least 30 protesters at the scene.

Protesters initially planned to march back to Rudee Loop once getting to 20th Street, but they decided to keep going toward 28th St.

