Proposals to change who can hold VB City Council seat, and for how long, won’t be sent to General Assembly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A proposal to request the General Assembly give Virginia Beach the power to create term limits for City Council seats — and a request that city employees no longer be allowed to run for public office — will not be sent to Richmond.

At Tuesday night’s Virginia Beach City Council meeting, council members voted 9-1 to remove to proposals made by Councilman Aaron Rouse from their 2022 Legislative Agenda.

Rouse was one of the members who agreed to remove the items, in exchange for support to allow voters to weigh in on the issues on next November’s ballot. Last month, Rouse included both ideas in the city’s legislative agenda, which was still in the development stage.

Both ideas faced heavy criticism from other council members, including Councilman Rocky Holcomb, who is a longtime city deputy sheriff.

Virginia is what is known as a Dillon Rule state, which means localities have authority to the extent the General Assembly has approved.

The proposal for term limits and barring employees of localities from running for public office would require the multi-year process of amending the Virginia Constitution.

Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten was the lone vote against approving the packet. Councilman Michael Berlucchi was absent.