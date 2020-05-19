Proposal up for vote Tuesday would allow 4 e-scooter companies to operate in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council is being asked to vote on a brand new proposal on Tuesday that would allow four different companies to operate e-scooters in the resort city.

And unlike before, the companies will have to pay up.

Under the proposal, Bird and Lime — along with Veo and Spin — would each be allowed to have 250 scooters.

However, only 400 would be allowed at a time at the Oceanfront.

Also, the scooters would be limited to 10 miles per hour on Atlantic Avenue.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Check back for updates.

