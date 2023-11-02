VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Officers responded to a shots fired incident in the Chimney Hill area of Virginia Beach Wednesday night.

Virginia Beach Police confirm they started receiving calls around 10:30 p.m. about multiple gunshots in the Chimney Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived, they located shell casings at several locations throughout the neighborhood. Police did not provide specific locations.

The investigation determined people in a vehicle were shooting at another vehicle. No one was hit by the gunfire, but there is property damage from this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3Tips.com