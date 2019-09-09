Project to widen Laskin Road in Va. Beach to get underway this week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The feeder lanes on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach will soon be a thing of the past. Construction is beginning this week on a project to widen the road and replace a bridge.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the Laskin Road Improvements Project will include the construction of an eight-lane divided highway on Laskin Road.

A bridge on Laskin that goes over Linkhorn Bay in the Hilltop section of the city will be replaced as a part of the project. The bridge will be widened to five travel lanes, with a sidewalk on each side, according to VDOT.

The bridge will be built to accommodate future expansion to six lanes.

Allan Myers VA Inc. was awarded $83.2 million in May 2019. The project is expected to be complete by 2023, according to VDOT.

Construction crews are expected to begin working in the eastern limits of the project, near Red Robin Road. Crews will be traffic control signs in the work zone.

VDOT says will it will inform of potential impacts from the project, including lane shifts and an expected speed limit reduction from 45 mph to 35 mph in the work zone.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will have more coverage tonight on the impact this project could have on local businesses. Look for her full story tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5.