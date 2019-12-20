Progress shows at Oceanfront’s $68M sports center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – MEB General Contractors say progress continues in the construction of the 285,000-square-foot Virginia Beach Sports Center.

The center will be located in the former Convention Center parking lot between 17th and 19th streets at the Oceanfront.

The contracted group said the building’s exterior is nearly complete and has all mechanical systems installed. They are close to conditioning the facility with its many amenities.

The court venue, as well as all 24 basketball and volleyball ceiling-mounted equipment, have been installed. Several curtain dividers and scoreboard structures are also in place.

The track venue, the 4,500-seat fixed bleachers, are 90 percent complete. The track hydraulic and rail system has been installed.

MEB General Contractors turned over the new parking lot to the Virginia Beach City Government and are working on-site utilities, new turn lanes, sidewalks, and additional parking areas.

