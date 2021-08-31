Princeton Review ranks Virginia Wesleyan among ‘nation’s best colleges’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A recent Princeton Review says Virginia Wesleyan University is “one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates.”

The 2022 edition of the annual college guide, The Best 387 Colleges, only features and profiles about 14% of the county’s 2,700 four-year colleges.

The company chooses colleges based on data it collects annually from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings along with data from surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.



The Princeton Review praises Virginia Wesleyan for being “the quintessential small liberal arts university, providing undergraduates with a close-knit community where one can easily build strong relationships.”