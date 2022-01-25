Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum reopens for tours Jan. 29

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — The Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum will re-open for free public tours on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and Virginia Beach History Museums announced the latest Tuesday stating that they are thrilled to re-open an “important cultural institution” to the public.

The museum, located inside of the Virginia Beach City Public Schools’ Renaissance Academy (5100 Cleveland St., Virginia Beach, Virginia) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guided tours start at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., while self-guided tours are available the rest of the day.

The museum will remain open for self-guided tours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no requirement to register for tours in advance. Museum guests are encouraged to wear a facial covering. Disposable facial covering will be available at the front desk.

Visit www.museumsvb.org, and follow Virginia Beach History Museums on social media, for the latest updates.