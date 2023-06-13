VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Pride month celebrations continued in Hampton Roads on Sunday with Pride in the Vibe.

The event was held in the Vibe District of Virginia Beach.

The third annual event, hosted by Hampton Roads Pride, The Vibe District, and Chesapeake Bay Distillery brought out large crowds.

There were many things for people to enjoy including dancing, music, petting zoos and more than 40 different vendors.

Each vendor was different and creative, which held true to the event; aerial art, live paintings, and more for attendees.

Amidst all of the fun, Jamar Davis on the board of Hampton Roads Pride said no one forgot why they were really there.

“With so much going on in the nation, it’s really important for all of us to come together the celebrate the ability to celebrate who we love…and it’s really important for us to celebrate that,” he said.

Davis said his team will be down in Norfolk for the Pride Fest where they’ll showcase the nation’s only pride boat parade.