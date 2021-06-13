‘Pride in the ViBe’ event to celebrate Pride Month at Vibe Park in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s Pride Month and the ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach is hosting an event for families to enjoy Sunday afternoon with an extra dose of rainbows.

The “Pride in the ViBe” event is slated from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vibe Park Sunday to celebrate Pride Month.

The event is in collaboration with the Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Hampton Roads Pride, the LGBT Life Center and Hampton Roads Business OutReach (HRBOR) as the distillery celebrates its latest Artist Series Bottle release for PRIDE.



DJ Jacki Paolella, John Upton, and Dylan Cook will be playing tunes all day, there will be Chesapeake Bay Distillery drinks, Get the Fork Outta Here’s food truck, VENDORS, and more.

Free parking is available at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.



A portion of the party AND each bottle of the special-release PRIDE Blue Ridge Vodka will also go to support the full mission of the LGBT Life Center and Hampton Roads Pride’s full mission.