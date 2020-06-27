Pregnant woman from Virginia Beach leads Indiana troopers on 95 mph chase

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WAVY) — A pregnant woman from Virginia Beach led troopers on a high-speed chase in Indiana following a traffic stop.

The incident started when Indiana State Police say a state trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop Tuesday evening on U.S. 31 near Miami County Road. According to reports, the suspected vehicle was allegedly traveling 95 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Shacarla M. Williams, failed to stop and led the trooper on an approximately 23-minute pursuit. The chase ended when Williams stopped after hitting two sets of stop sticks on U.S. 31 near U.S. 30 in Marshal County.

After further investigation, police say Williams was traveling with 22-year-old Dante Bishop from Indiana who had an active warrant from LaPorte County for failure to appear on a larceny charge.

Police also discovered that Williams was pregnant. Williams complained of pain and was checked and cleared by a local hospital prior to being transported to the Miami County Jail. She is facing criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving. Bishop was transported to the LaPorte County Jail.

Latest Posts