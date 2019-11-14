Pre-Screening for Virginia Beach winter shelters to start Nov. 15

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With winter on its way, the City of Virginia Beach will start pre-screening homeless adults to place them in local shelters.
The purpose of pre-screening is to assess the need for winter shelter and identify the most vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness.
Pre-screening will be held on Nov. 15, 18 and 19, from 1-3 p.m. at the Housing Resource Center.
After the pre-screening process, individuals will need to check in each day they are in need of overnight shelter.
Transportation:
- Transportation is provided from the check-in location to the shelter site.
- Participants are picked up from the shelter site and dropped off at the Housing Resource Center or Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, depending on the day.
- Each individual is allowed to bring one bag that is able to fit underneath their seat on the bus or on their lap.
Things to keep in mind:
- Shelter space is limited
- Spots are provided through random selection (not first-come, first-served)
- The pre-screening is for homeless adults (18 and older)
Winter Shelter Locations:
- Housing Resource Center (Monday-Friday / 3-5 p.m.)
- Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (Saturday and Sunday / 3-5 p.m.)
If you or a loved one have a family with children experiencing homelessness, call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932.
The winter shelters will begin Nov. 20 and run through March 18, 2020
