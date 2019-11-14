Pre-Screening for Virginia Beach winter shelters to start Nov. 15

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With winter on its way, the City of Virginia Beach will start pre-screening homeless adults to place them in local shelters.

The purpose of pre-screening is to assess the need for winter shelter and identify the most vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness.

Pre-screening will be held on Nov. 15, 18 and 19, from 1-3 p.m. at the Housing Resource Center.

After the pre-screening process, individuals will need to check in each day they are in need of overnight shelter.

Transportation:

Transportation is provided from the check-in location to the shelter site.

Participants are picked up from the shelter site and dropped off at the Housing Resource Center or Judeo-Christian Outreach Center, depending on the day.

Each individual is allowed to bring one bag that is able to fit underneath their seat on the bus or on their lap.

Things to keep in mind:

Shelter space is limited

Spots are provided through random selection (not first-come, first-served)

The pre-screening is for homeless adults (18 and older)

Winter Shelter Locations:

Housing Resource Center (Monday-Friday / ​3-5 p.m.)

Judeo-Christian Outreach Center (​Saturday and Sunday / ​3-5 p.m.)

If you or a loved one have a family with children experiencing homelessness, call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932.

The winter shelters will begin Nov. 20 and run through March 18, 2020

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.