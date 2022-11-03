VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Lynnhaven Middle School has suffered the loss of an eighth-grade student.

15-year-old Kingston Silvis lived most of his life with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It is a disorder of progressive muscular weakness typically found in boys. He was born with it, but it began impacting him when he was five.

On Sunday, Oct, 23, Kingston suddenly passed away following his lifelong battle with the disease.

On Thursday, in his memory, Lynnhaven Middle School practiced Kingston Kindness in memory of a young man who never complained and only inspired.

Lynnhaven Middle School is home of the Blues for Blue Marlins, but on this day, blues are playing a different tune.

“I am sorry if I get a little upset,” said P.E. teacher Chris Karvala.

Karvala was emotional during the interview with 10 On Your Side as he talked about Kingston. They had an instant bond, and Karvala gave “King,” as he was known, the most valuable gift of all, Karvala’s time.

“He helped me as much as I helped him,” said Karvala. “We had lunch every Friday. I went to Taco Bell, and I would get him what he wanted, and he was happy.”

Karvala gave us a video of the two of them moving to the beat of the music, Karvala building enthusiasm by swinging arms, and Kingston moving to the beat of the music while in his wheelchair.

“The reason Kingston inspired me and everybody is because there wasn’t a day he came in here depressed about his disease, ever. He had the biggest smile on his face.”

Pictures of Kingston show that it is true; he was smiling all the time.

“Kindness, passionate, humble, spirited.” That is how Kingston’s teacher Niya Olds describes this inspirational student they could not possibly forget,

“In spite of him not being able to walk, he would always say ‘I am going to walk again. I will get up and walk again’ and now he is walking again,” Olds told 10 On Your Side while sitting in Kingston’s English classroom.

“But when I heard he had died, I just wept like a baby because he is no longer going to be with us.”

A classmate in English had the idea to leave an empty desk behind to honor Kingston, to think of him every day. Also left behind is a note from a classmate.

“I am happy for you Kingston, and Kingston I hope you are resting. All your friends miss you. Marquelle, Timpie, Liam and Travis.”

They also wear green ribbons which is the color that represents Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. They now call it “Kingston’s Green.”

“In spite of his disability, it was his ability to bring people hope and peace and love and joy. You could see it all around him,” Olds added.

Classmates had a lot of questions, but in their loss, what emerged was what Kingston was all about.

“I just constantly reminded the students that he is no longer in the state that he was, but I also reminded them to always remember Kingston Kindness,” Olds told 10 On Your Side.

“Kingston Kindness” is now on a shirt.

The image of The King in his wheelchair with boundless energy to “Practice Kingston Kindness.”

Ms. Olds hears his message every day, a mature message beyond his 15 years.

“You can do it bud. Keep on going,’ he would say. Take your time on this, or even remind other students to make sure we are listening. Let’s make sure we are being involved in class, and (by doing all this) he could get the class going too.”

Chris Karvala had a shirt made saying “Miss you Buddy” with a great picture of the two all smiles. He remembers when Kingston’s mom came to school to let Chris know Kingston was gone.

“When they told me he had passed away on Sunday, and I lost it. It was so emotional and it took over, and I ran to my car, and I went home and cried for about four hours in my car. I didn’t even get out of the car.”

They’re urging community members to remember Kingston’s message of love, and joy, and kindness. A message he delivered every day from a 15-year-old, who just wanted to live.

