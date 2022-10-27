VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Powerball ticket that was bought in Virginia Beach won $100,000 during Wednesday’s drawing.

According to a press release, the ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56 and the Powerball number was 24.

Since there was no jackpot winning ticket in Virginia or anywhere else, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing now grows to $800 million.