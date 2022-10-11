VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman has been arrested following a crash that led to the death of an elderly woman in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say the two-vehicle crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the 400 block of North Great Neck Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a Nissan sedan made a left turn, failing to yield the right of way to the driver of a Toyota sedan. The driver of the Toyota was traveling northbound on North Great Neck Road and was unable to avoid hitting the Nissan.

The driver of the Toyota, 86-year-old Soon Pak, was sent to a local hospital for treatment and was released that night. The next day, police say Pak returned to the hospital where she suffered a medical emergency and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Kristine Irani (Courtesy – VBPD)

The driver of the Nissan, 35-year-old Portsmouth resident Kristine Irani, had minor injuries from the crash and was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Irani was also charged with failure to yield the right of way during the crash.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.