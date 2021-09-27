Portsmouth man accused of arson in Virginia Beach apartment fire has charge dismissed

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man previously accused of arson after a fire was set at a Virginia Beach apartment in January has had his charge dismissed.

In early January, the Virginia Beach Fire Marshal’s Office initially charged the 34-year-old man with one count of arson to an occupied dwelling.



Authorities found the apartment in the 300 block of Cedarwood Court on fire after responding to a shots-fired call in the area.

Virginia Beach Police said that the apartment was “actively burning” and had “damage from apparent gunshots,” but was not occupied and there were no reported injuries.

During a court hearing Monday at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court, the man’s charges were nolle prosequi.