Portsmouth man dies after driving off entrance ramp, striking tree on I-64 in VB overnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a Portsmouth man died after he drove off the entrance ramp and struck a tree on I-64 in Virginia Beach overnight.

According to state police, the Virginia Beach Police Department first got the call for the crash around 1:40 a.m. Sunday on the westbound entrance ramp to I-64 on Indian River Road.

When they got to the scene, they found a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox in the embankment.

Preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the driver, identified as 32-year-old Portsmouth resident Marcus Jamaal Wilder, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he took the entrance ramp, ran off the roadway, and struck a tree.

Officials say he died at the scene.

State police confirmed Wilder was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

No further information has been released. The crash is still under investigation