VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of South Independence Boulevard and surrounding roads in Virginia Beach will be closed Saturday starting a 9 p.m. due to a sanitary sewer repair.

To safely facilitate this work, the following will be closed:

Two inside lanes of southbound South Independence Boulevard between Baxter Road and Edwin Drive

Left turn lane of southbound South Independence Boulevard onto Edwin Drive

Two left turn lanes of eastbound Edwin Drive onto South Independence Road

Two inside lanes of northbound South Independence Boulevard between S Plaza Trail and Edwin Drive

Two inside left turn lanes of South Independence Boulevard onto Holland Road

Nearby residents will have access to their properties at all times. This work is expected to be completed by 9 a.m. the following morning, Sept. 11; weather permitting.