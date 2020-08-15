Portion of Rosemont Road closed due to high water in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a portion of Rosemont Road is currently closed due to high water Saturday afternoon.

Rosemont Road between Silina Drive and Clubhouse Road is currently closed as officials ask motorists to avoid the area.

Rosemont Road is closed between Silina and Clubhouse due to high water. Take alternate route @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/4uDaCtti02 — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) August 15, 2020

Another round of heavy rain is moving in from the south right now. Here's the ETA for a few cities: #wavyweather pic.twitter.com/El0wUZ7EvZ — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffEdmondsonWX) August 15, 2020

WAVY News 10’s Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says more rain is expected throughout our day tomorrow. The heaviest rain will be in the morning on Sunday, but again in the afternoon, lingering showers are likely.

Rain totals by tomorrow morning could exceed 2″. Slow moving thunderstorms could produce twice that amount, this could lead to flash flooding.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has Issued a Flood Advisory for The Central City Of Virginia Beach in Southeastern Virginia. https://t.co/i0ESmVqdHY ##vawx #mdwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/PlZ1IJmyHv — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 15, 2020

Latest Posts