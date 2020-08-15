Portion of Rosemont Road closed due to high water in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say a portion of Rosemont Road is currently closed due to high water Saturday afternoon.
Rosemont Road between Silina Drive and Clubhouse Road is currently closed as officials ask motorists to avoid the area.
WAVY News 10’s Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson says more rain is expected throughout our day tomorrow. The heaviest rain will be in the morning on Sunday, but again in the afternoon, lingering showers are likely.
Rain totals by tomorrow morning could exceed 2″. Slow moving thunderstorms could produce twice that amount, this could lead to flash flooding.
