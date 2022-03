VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Regency Drive in Virginia Beach is set to temporarily close for a sanitary sewer replacement project.

The roadways will be closed starting Monday, April 4, until Wednesday, April 13.

Southbound Regency Drive will be closed between Wolfsnare Road and Westminster Lane. Advanced warning signs will be in place to alert motorists regarding the utility work and detour routes.



Residents in the area will still have access to their properties at all times.