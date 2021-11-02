Portion of Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach closed due to utility work

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kempsville Road utility work (Photo Courtesy – VB)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach has closed Tuesday due to utility work.

According to city officials, the inside lane of northbound Kempsville Road between Lions Way and Stewart Drive is currently closed due to utility work. The closure began at 9 a.m.

Local residents and motorists will have access to their properties at all times.

This work is expected to be completed by 3:30 p.m. today, weather permitting.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Traffic News

More Traffic

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10