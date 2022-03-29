VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Jericho Road in Virginia Beach is set to close for sewer work.

Jericho Road will be closed starting Monday, April 4, between N Witchduck Road and Spooner Road.



Officials say traffic will be detoured via Aragona Boulevard. The outside lane of northbound N Witchduck Road at the intersection of Jericho Road will also be closed.



Residents in the area will have access to their properties at all times. The work is expected to be completed by the end of April.