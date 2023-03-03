VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Jeanne Street in Virginia Beach will be closed over the weekend with crews working on emergency sewer repair in the area.

City officials say the repair will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and is expected to be complete by 9 a.m. Sunday. Jeanne Street between Independence Boulevard and Constitution Drive will be closed to make way for the repair.

Advanced warning signs will be placed advising motorists of the utility work and detour routes. Area residents will have access to their properties at all times.