Portion of Baker Road in Virginia Beach to close due to utility work

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Baker Road in Virginia Beach will close on Dec. 4 for utility work.

According to city officials, Baker Road will be closed between Thurston Avenue and Ward Avenue. The closure will begin at 4 p.m.

Residents will have access to their properties at all times. Warning signs will be placed to notify motorists of the utility work and detour routes.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, weather permitting.

For more information, contact Steve Butts with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-390-1539.