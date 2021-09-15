Port of Virginia, Top Golf team up to help raise funds for locally-based Operation Smile

Virginia Beach





The Virginia National Gateway (VIG) terminal in Portsmouth Virginia is part of the Port of Virginia (WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia has partnered with Top Golf to raise funds for Operation Smile.

Operation Smile is a locally based international organization that provides free cleft surgeries to children around the world.

Officials say participants can expect food, drinks, raffles, and more.

The event is slated for Saturday, October 9, at Top Golf in Virginia Beach.

