Port of Virginia, Top Golf team up to help raise funds for locally-based Operation Smile

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Port of Virginia has partnered with Top Golf to raise funds for Operation Smile.
Operation Smile is a locally based international organization that provides free cleft surgeries to children around the world.
Officials say participants can expect food, drinks, raffles, and more.
The event is slated for Saturday, October 9, at Top Golf in Virginia Beach.
