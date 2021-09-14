Popular Mexican restaurant chain Del Taco coming to Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Soon Hampton Roads will have another option for Taco Tuesday!

Del Taco, the country’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, is set to open 10 units in Virginia with upcoming locations in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Hampton, and Newport News.

The latest comes after the chain struck a deal with franchisees from Virignia Taco, LLC.

First founded in 1964, Del Taco currently serves more than 3 million guests every week at its nearly 600 locations across 16 states.