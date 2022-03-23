VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A popular book chain is coming to Virginia Beach.

The book and pop culture store 2nd & Charles is set to open its sixth Virginia location in Loehmann’s Plaza at 4000 Virginia Beach Blvd. in mid-April.

The new location will join 2nd & Charles stores in Newport News, Chantilly, Richmond, Midlothian, and Woodbridge.

With the opening of the new location, resident geeks and pop culture aficionados can browse the huge and diverse inventory and stock up on books, movies, music, collectibles, games, and fan merchandise.

2nd and Charles also lets customers sell gently used merchandise in exchange for cash or store credit. This includes books, movies, games, vinyl, collectibles, CDs, and more.

The Grand Opening Event in mid-April will include valuable gift card giveaways and kid-friendly activities.

The new location is also seeking to hire part-time and full-time associates. Job seekers can text HIREME to 51893 to apply.