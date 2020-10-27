Police working barricade situation in Salem area of Virginia Beach, two schools on lockdown

Virginia Beach
Posted:

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are working a barricade situation in the Salem area of the city.

Multiple police units are in the 1200 block of Northvale Drive, near Pleasant Valley Road

Two schools, Salem High and Middle, are on precautionary lockdown in the meantime.

No other information is available at this time, but police ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Check back for updates on this developing news.

