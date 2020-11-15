Police: Woman suffers injuries following overnight shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman walked into a local hospital overnight following a shooting incident in Virginia Beach.

The call for the incident came in just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday when Virginia beach Police was informed that a woman walked into Sentara Prince Anne Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning the current condition of the victim.

No further information have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts