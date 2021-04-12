Police: Woman pepper sprays employee before fleeing Virginia Beach karaoke bar after her card got declined

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach say a woman assaulted a karaoke bar employee after her card got declined.

Virginia Beach Crime Solvers say the incident occurred on Friday, April 9.

According to reports, the two women in the photos spent several hours at the Grammy Karaoke Bar on Lynnhaven Road drinking alcohol and singing karaoke.

However, when one of the women went to pay the bill, her credit card was declined.

Officials say that’s when she became upset and punched the plexiglass on the counter which hit the employee in the face and caused the employee’s nose to bleed.

The woman then grabbed her ID and credit card, and began to flee outside the business without paying the bill.

Officials say the other woman was already outside the business and was waiting inside a vehicle, a black or silver Sedan with still-unknown tags.

While the first woman tried to leave the karaoke bar, the employee followed behind in an attempt to stop her from leaving.

Officials say that’s when the woman pepper-sprayed the employee before getting inside the get-away vehicle.

The two suspects sideswiped another vehicle before speeding off. They are facing several charges including assault, felony assault, defrauding, and hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.