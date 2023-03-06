VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are looking for a woman they say has been missing for nearly a week.

According to police, 47-year-old Melony Joann Garrison was last heard from on March 1. Her boss reached out to Melony’s emergency contact after not having heard from her.

A welfare check of Melony’s home led to the discovery of a dog inside. Her front door was also unlocked, however 2018 white Mercedes-Benz could not be found.

Police say Melony’s phone is going straight to voicemail. She is not known to be suicidal. Investigators say her disappearance is concerning.

Melony is described as 5-foot-5 tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Melony Joann Garrison