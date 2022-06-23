VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they arrested a man following a shooting in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers were called to the 2500 block of Dana Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, regarding a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Elvis White, and the victim had a verbal altercation.

During the altercation, the suspect opened fire, shooting the victim in both legs.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatenign injuries.

White was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond.

Elvis White, June 23, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.