Police: Virginia Beach inmate tried to hire hit man from jail

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach inmate tried to hire a hit man while he was behind bars, police say.

Christopher Mavity was arrested on Tuesday in Newport News, days after he was released on July 28. He was originally arrested on July 22 on larceny charges.

Police haven’t shared additional details in the case, but say Mavity was charged with conspiracy to commit capital felony. The alleged offense happened on July 25.