Police: Two men among group caught entering over 40 vehicles in Virginia Beach overnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two 19-year-olds were among a group of men tampering with at least 40 vehicles in Virginia Beach overnight.

According to Virginia Beach Police, officers responded to the 2100 block of Kimball Circle around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday regarding a call about a group of men tampering with unoccupied vehicles.

Police found the group on Pier Point Place and arrested two of them without incident following a brief foot pursuit.

During an initial canvass of the area, police found vehicles that were entered in an area that spanned Kimball Circle, Pier Point Place, Mile Course Walk and Staplesmill Lane. Police counted over 40 vehicles during the initial canvass.

Authorities added that a stolen firearm was also found in the area where police initially found the group.

The two men, 19-year-old Portsmouth resident Chyheem Vaughn and 19-year-old Adrian Gayton from Norfolk were both charged with several counts of tampering with a vehicle. Vaughn faced an additional charge of possession of burglarious tools.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Adrian Gayton, Feb. 23, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police)

Chyheem Vaughn, Feb. 23, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia Beach Police)