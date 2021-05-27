Police trying to ID people who might have witnessed killing of DeShayla Harris at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to identify people who may have witnessed the fatal shooting of DeShayla Harris at the Oceanfront in March.

DeShayla, AKA “Shay,” was killed by what police said was a stray bullet in the 300 block of 19th Street on March 26. The Norfolk native was a star on the “Bad Girls Club” reality show.

Nine other people were hurt by bullets during the shootings that night, and 25-year-old Donovon Lynch was fatally shot by a Virginia Beach police officer.

Police don’t have suspects in the case, but are requesting anyone who may recognize the people pictured to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Virginia Beach police released this collection of photos of potential witnesses.

Photos released by police appear to show at least three men who may have witnessed the shooting.