VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested after authorities say several suspects fired shots at a Virginia Beach police officer early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:15 a.m. as the department’s Fourth Precinct Crime Suppression Squad was conducting plainclothes surveillance in response to a reported auto theft in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive in the Level Green area.

The officer was driving in an unmarked car at the time when several suspects opened fired. Police say the officer fired back from inside the vehicle and fled the scene. The officer wasn’t struck by gunfire, but was later treated for lacerations from broken glass. No other injuries were reported, but several vehicles were damaged by gunfire. A nearby office building also had windows shot out.

Windows were shot out at this office building.

Police say all of the suspects originally fled on foot, and a search resulted in two 16-year-olds being detained.

One, a 16-year-old from Norfolk, has been charged with two counts of tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of an extended ammunition magazine in public.

The other, a 16-year-old male from Virginia Beach, has been charged with two counts of tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police say there’s no additional information about outstanding suspects at this time, but the department’s homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

WAVY’s Andy Fox is on this story today and will have more details coming up.