VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after several sets of Bose headphones were stolen from a store in late April.

On April 22, police say three men entered the Walmart on Phoenix Drive and left with several pairs of Bose headphones.

Once exiting the store, police say the men got into a white Honda minivan and drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

