Police: Serious motorcycle crash closes portion of Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect delays following a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Harper’s Road.

In a tweet from Virginia Beach Police around 9:30 a.m., the roadway is closed from Damneck Road to London Bridge Road.

Authorities ask motorists to avoid the area.

10 On Your Side is still learning the extent of the injuries or if there were other vehicles involved.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

