Police: Serious motorcycle crash closes portion of Harpers Road in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic Virginia Beach Police Special Operations Vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are advised to expect delays following a motorcycle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 8:20 a.m. in the 2300 block of Harper’s Road.

In a tweet from Virginia Beach Police around 9:30 a.m., the roadway is closed from Damneck Road to London Bridge Road.

Authorities ask motorists to avoid the area.

10 On Your Side is still learning the extent of the injuries or if there were other vehicles involved.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10