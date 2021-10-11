Police seeking suspect accused in gunfight that seriously injured woman at Virginia Beach nightclub

Shooting at Allure in VB, Oct. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – VB Crime Solvers)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are now looking for a man accused of being involved in a shooting that seriously injured a woman Thursday.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the incident occurred at Allure nightclub in Newtown Road on Thursday. The man in the photos below engaged in a gunfight that resulted in a woman receiving a serious gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect fled the scene as a passenger in a silver or grey SUV.

The man in question is described as a light-skinned Balck male with sleeve tattoos covering both arms and possibly reach his neck.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the woman’s current condition.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

