VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.

According to police, 48-year-old Amin Manishkumar was last seen by his family members leaving their home in the 900 block of Beaumead Court on foot.

Officials say there’s reason to believe Manishkumar is suicidal and may do harm to himself.

It is unknown what he was last seen wearing, however he does wear glasses and has a cut above one of his eyes. He is described as 6-foot-1 with a small build, brown eyes, and grey hair.

If you know his whereabouts, call (757) 385-5000.

Amin Manishkumar, Sept. 23, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)