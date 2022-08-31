VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are looking for residents’ help identifying the men believed to be involved in what they are calling a “significant incident.”



The incident occurred at the Oceanfront on August 21 on Atlantic Avenue. Virginia Beach Police have not yet answered inquiries from 10 On Your Side regarding what that incident was.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.