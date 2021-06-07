Police seeking man accused of assault on VB Oceanfront boardwalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are asking residents’ help in finding a man accused of assault at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the weekend.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the man in the photo is accused of punching a person in the head from behind on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Reports say the suspect was last seen riding a black bicycle west on 100 33rd Street.

Officials say the unidentified man is between 35 to 50 years old, has blond or brown hair, around 180 to 220 pounds. The suspect is known to frequently ride a black “Next” brand bicycle on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Boardwalk. He was last seen wearing black Costa sunglasses with blue lenses, along with a blue hat with the American flag pattern under the bill.