Police seeking driver involved in hit-and-run using stolen vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are seeking the driver who they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash using a stolen vehicle Monday.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the owner of the vehicle, who is currently deployed while serving in the military, had their vehicle stolen from in front of the owner’s apartment complex.

The vehicle is listed as a 2017 silver Honda civic.

Police added that vehicle theft occurred sometime between December 27, 2020 and February 21, 2021.

Reports say the suspect also used a credit card that was found in the vehicle at a Wendy’s location and a gas station on February 18.

On Monday, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in the I-264 westbound entrance ramp on Laskin Road.