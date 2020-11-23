VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are seeking information after an argument between two males led to shots fired outside a Sunoco gas station.
No one was injured, but both males fired shots, police said.
The incident happened Sunday at the Sunoco at 1425 Virginia Beach Boulevard.
Police said the males were gone when they arrived on scene, but surveillance video shows the two having a verbal argument. It escalated to them firing shots at each other outside the store.
Anyone who can identify the males in the surveillance images is asked to call police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Latest News
- Police seek suspects after argument leads to shooting at Virginia Beach Sunoco
- Man dies in shooting on Corprew Avenue in Norfolk
- Man given 25-year active prison sentence for rape, aggravated sexual battery of a minor
- Hampton Roads native looking toward Tokyo Olympics; focusing on mental game during pandemic
- VB attorney involved in Portsmouth monument controversy announces bid for 83rd District House of Delegates seat