Police seek suspects after argument leads to shooting at Virginia Beach Sunoco

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are seeking information after an argument between two males led to shots fired outside a Sunoco gas station.

No one was injured, but both males fired shots, police said.

The incident happened Sunday at the Sunoco at 1425 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police said the males were gone when they arrived on scene, but surveillance video shows the two having a verbal argument. It escalated to them firing shots at each other outside the store.

Anyone who can identify the males in the surveillance images is asked to call police.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)

(Photo courtesy: Virginia Beach Crime Solvers)