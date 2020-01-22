Police searching for person in Virginia Beach after shooting, police pursuit; 2 others in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have two people in custody and are looking for a third after a male reported he was shot Wednesday afternoon.

A police helicopter is looking for the third person and Virginia State Police are also helping in the search.

Police said on Twitter there is a heavy police presence in the area of N. Lynnhaven Road and Mustang Trail as they look for those involved.

Virginia Beach Police spokeswoman Tonya Pierce said police received a call reporting a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Ocean Trace Lane at 3:54 p.m.

The complainant, a male, said they were shot and were self-transporting to the hospital. He gave a brief description of a suspect vehicle.

Pierce said it “appears” the person has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

As officers were nearing the location of the reported shooting, a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle passed officers.

Officers turned and followed the vehicle, which got on Interstate 264. It later got off onto N. Lynnhaven Parkway and eventually stopped at a dead end on Pinewood Drive.

Police confirmed they pursued the vehicle on I-264 until it reached the end of Pinewood Drive.

Three people in the vehicle bailed out of the car. Police took two people, a female and a male, into custody.

Police are still looking for the third person.