Police searching for 3 people wanted in connection with grand larceny, attempted credit card fraud in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are searching for three people wanted in connection to grand larceny and attempted credit card fraud incidents in Virginia Beach.

Police say that on Tuesday, Oct. 13, three subjects — a man and two women — allegedly stole a victim’s wallet from a shopping cart at a grocery store in the 3000 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard just before 2:30 p.m. Police also said that the women both distracted the victim while the man suspect took the wallet.

Within 15 minutes, the subjects then went into a Sam’s Club next door and attempted to use the stolen credit cards that were in the wallet. Police believe the subject’s vehicle was a white sedan.





Virginia Beach Police remind the community that these types of incidents are becoming more frequent and residents should keep personal belongings close and to pay attention to surroundings at all times. It only takes a second of distraction away from your purse or wallet to have it taken from the cart.

Anyone who has any information or recognizes the people in the pictures is urged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (562-5887), using the P3 Tips app, or by visiting crimesolvers.com.

