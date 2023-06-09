VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for suspects who allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint at a hotel in Virginia Beach.

According to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers, the robbery occurred on June 3 around 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of 16th Street. The suspects allegedly robbed the victim at gunpoint inside his hotel room and proceeded to take his cell phone, wallet, and gold chain.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black large SUV, either a GMC, Chevy, or Lincoln. The victim tells police that he knows one of the suspects as Wuapo, who is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man that has multiple distinct tattoos such as a “LLA” tattoo on his forehead and “337” on the right side of his face.

The second suspect is also described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic man that has facial tattoos above his left eyebrow.

A third suspect is described as a Black man and officials say he has a beard.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.