VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was shot on Atlantis Drive in Virginia Beach Monday night, Virginia Beach Police said.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive, and police said she was being treated for her injuries.

The call for the shooting came in at 11:05 p.m., according to police dispatch.

A suspect is at large, police said, and there is a heavy police presence as they conduct their investigation. Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

