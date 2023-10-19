VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A robbery turned shooting leaves one man injured in Virginia Beach on Thursday, Oct. 19. At around 12:45 a.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department, or VBPD, responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gaineford Court.

Officers found an injured 36-year-old man who was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said. The preliminary investigation at the scene determined the shooting started as a robbery, police said.

Jalen Patterson. Courtesy: VBPD Wendell Patterson. Courtesy: VBPD

After investigators were able to obtain suspect and vehicle descriptions, the VBPD Canine Squad officers were able to locate the vehicle, police said. They executed a felony traffic stop and brought two men into custody. The suspects were 30-year-old Jalen Patterson and 33-year-old Wendell Patterson, both from Virginia Beach, police said.

The two were charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of shooting in the commission of a felony.

Wendell Patterson was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.