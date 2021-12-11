Police respond to stabbing incident on Davis St in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach are currently working a stabbing incident Saturday.

According to police dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in around 10:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Davis Street.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries or suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

